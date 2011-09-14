LONDON, Sept 14 The MotoGP world championship
will start under floodlights in Qatar once again next year and
end at Spain's Valencia circuit, series organisers said on
Wednesday.
The governing International Motorcycling Federation (FIM)
issued a provisional 18-round calendar with no new additions and
four Spanish races.
The United States has two races, now separated by just three
weeks, at Laguna Seca in California and Indianapolis.
Provisional 2012 calendar:
*April 15 - Qatar
April 29 - Spain (Jerez)
May 6 - Portugal (Estoril)
May 20 - France (Le Mans)
June 3 - Catalunya (Barcelona)
June 17 - Britain (Silverstone)
**June 30 - Netherlands (Assen)
July 8 - Germany (Venue to be confirmed)
July 15 - Italy (Mugello)
***July 29 - U.S. (Laguna Seca)
Aug 19 - Indianapolis
Aug 26 - Czech Republic (Brno)
Sept 16 - San Marino (Misano)
Sept 30 - Aragon (Motorland Aragon, Spain)
Oct 14 - Japan (Motegi)
Oct 21 - Malaysia (Sepang)
Oct 28 - Australia (Phillip Island)
Nov 11 - Valencia (Ricardo Tormo)
* Evening race
** Saturday race
*** MotoGP only, no other classes
Spain (Jerez), Portugal and Germany are all subject to
contract.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)