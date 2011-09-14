LONDON, Sept 14 The MotoGP world championship will start under floodlights in Qatar once again next year and end at Spain's Valencia circuit, series organisers said on Wednesday.

The governing International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) issued a provisional 18-round calendar with no new additions and four Spanish races.

The United States has two races, now separated by just three weeks, at Laguna Seca in California and Indianapolis.

Provisional 2012 calendar:

*April 15 - Qatar

April 29 - Spain (Jerez)

May 6 - Portugal (Estoril)

May 20 - France (Le Mans)

June 3 - Catalunya (Barcelona)

June 17 - Britain (Silverstone) **June 30 - Netherlands (Assen)

July 8 - Germany (Venue to be confirmed)

July 15 - Italy (Mugello) ***July 29 - U.S. (Laguna Seca)

Aug 19 - Indianapolis

Aug 26 - Czech Republic (Brno)

Sept 16 - San Marino (Misano)

Sept 30 - Aragon (Motorland Aragon, Spain)

Oct 14 - Japan (Motegi)

Oct 21 - Malaysia (Sepang)

Oct 28 - Australia (Phillip Island)

Nov 11 - Valencia (Ricardo Tormo)

* Evening race

** Saturday race

*** MotoGP only, no other classes

Spain (Jerez), Portugal and Germany are all subject to contract.