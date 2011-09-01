LONDON, Sept 1 Italian veteran Loris Capirossi
announced on Thursday his retirement from MotoGP at the end of
the season.
The former 125 and 250cc world champion, and winner of 29
grands prix, told a news conference at the Misano circuit ahead
of Sunday's San Marino Grand Prix that he had reached the end of
the road.
"It's difficult for me to say this because after 22 seasons
this will be my last race in Italy as I have decided to stop,"
said the 38-year-old, tears in his eyes, before being given a
standing ovation by reporters.
"I have thought a lot about stopping and I think this is the
right decision for me.".
The Pramac Ducati rider jokingly asked other riders in the
news conference, including compatriot Valentino Rossi and
Australian Casey Stoner, to help him get one more podium finish
in the last six races to bring his tally up to 100.
Capirossi made his grand prix debut in 1990, taking the
125cc title at the first attempt aged 17. He defended his crown
and moved up to 250cc, where he was champion in 1998 after also
competing in the 500cc class.
