By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, June 13
LONDON, June 13 MotoGP statisticians delved
through the decades this week to discover when a British rider
last started a season as promisingly as Cal Crutchlow.
The search took them back to the 1980s and, unsurprisingly,
the late, great champion Barry Sheene's name came into the
discussion.
The numbers point to the real possibility of the Yamaha
Tech3 rider standing on the podium at Silverstone this weekend
after last year crashing in qualifying for his home race and
breaking his collarbone in five places.
They also make it all the more astonishing that the best
British prospect in years does not know for sure that he will be
back next year.
"I haven't signed a contract with anyone so everything's
open," Crutchlow told Reuters on Wednesday in the bar of a
casino on the edge of the new Olympic Park in east London.
"My job is to race a motorcycle as fast as I can, my
management team and the people behind me will do the negotiating
and if there's a job at the end of the year then so be it. If
not, then I'll go and do something else."
Pointing to the bar, the 26-year-old Coventry-born rider had
joked earlier that he might need to work behind it. Or become a
van driver.
According to MotoGP statistics, Crutchlow is the first
Briton to set a fastest lap in the top category since Sheene on
a Suzuki at the 1984 South African Grand Prix.
His sequence of five top-five qualifying places is the best
since Rob Mclnea in 1986.
A fourth-place finish in the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez
last April was his third in a row and the longest run of top
four places by a British rider since Ron Haslam in 1984.
Until this year no British rider in the top class had
managed back-to-back top-four finishes since Niall Mackenzie in
1989. His haul of 56 points from five races is the best start to
a season by a Briton in the top class since Haslam in 1987.
"I'm just doing my job," Crutchlow said.
"I don't think it's exceptional or anything different to
what I thought I should be doing. I just thought I should have
been doing it last year but it's not that easy. We took a year
to get into it and now things are going our way a little bit."
WORKS RIDE
Crutchlow's place is uncertain because French-based Tech3
signed a deal with compatriot Bradley Smith last year that
guaranteed the youngster a ride in MotoGP in 2013.
They also have Italian Andrea Dovizioso, third overall in
2011 for Honda, on board.
Crutchlow, currently fifth in the championship and four
points behind Dovizioso, batted off a suggestion that
recognition in Britain might help.
"British people don't run teams," he said. "Unfortunately
that's the way the championship is.
"It's difficult. But if you were to ask me now would I be in
MotoGP next year, then I'd probably say yes. But you don't know
what can happen, anything can change at the flick of a finger.
"I'm looking to speak to the people at the minute but if
something comes up soon, I'll be taking it. Maybe there'll be
something announced soon, I don't know."
Honda's world champion Casey Stoner has announced he is
leaving the sport at the end of the season while Spain's current
leader and 2010 champion Jorge Lorenzo has just signed a new
deal at Yamaha.
Crutchlow's best chance of a works ride looks to be
alongside Lorenzo but that would mean Yamaha dropping American
Ben Spies and he doubted that would happen.
"I believe that Ben will keep his ride, and there will be
one space at Tech3 as it is and then there's going to be the one
space at Honda, but (Spaniard Marc) Marquez will take that, and
then we will look from there on," he said.
If a win looks a step too far for a rider on a non-works
Yamaha, a podium must surely be on the cards some time soon.
"We're not too far away. Every race we seem to be close to
the podium...it will come soon, I just don't know when," said
the rider who won twice at Silverstone in world superbikes.
"It's nice that we've topped some sessions this year, we've
been fastest in a few practices here and there and I think it's
a good way to start the year.
"I think the main aim for (Silverstone) this year is at
least to be on the grid instead of lying in a hospital bed."
