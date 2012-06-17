SILVERSTONE, England, June 17 British MotoGP
rider Cal Crutchlow will race with a broken ankle in his home
grand prix on Sunday after crashing in practice and missing
qualifying.
The Yamaha Tech3 rider took part in the morning warm-up and
was 10th fastest after suffering an ankle injury in the Saturday
fall.
Crutchlow, who had been targeting a podium finish after
starting five successive races this season in the top five, will
have to start from the back of the grid.
"Full extent of injury is I have a broken and dislocated
left ankle. It's back in place now, but worst pain I've had so
will try my best in race," he said on his Twitter feed
(@calcrutchlow).
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)