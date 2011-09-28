Sept 28 Australian rider Damian Cudlin will make his MotoGP debut at Japan's Motegi circuit this weekend as a stand-in for injured Italian veteran Loris Capirossi at Pramac Ducati.

Capirossi, who has said he is retiring at the end of the season after making his grand prix debut 21 years ago, crashed and dislocated his right shoulder at the previous race in Spain.

"I've dreamed about starting in MotoGP since I was a boy, and until now it's been just that. A dream. Now it's become a reality and to be honest, I'm still in shock," Cudlin said in a team statement on Wednesday.

"I'm under no illusions about how difficult this race will be. I've never ridden a real MotoGP bike before and I've never been to Motegi either, so realistically my expectations can't be too high.

"I don't know what I've done to deserve this. I still can't believe I'll be replacing Loris Capirossi -- I had posters of him on my wall as a kid."

Motegi will be the 15th round of the championship.