Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Sept 28 Australian rider Damian Cudlin will make his MotoGP debut at Japan's Motegi circuit this weekend as a stand-in for injured Italian veteran Loris Capirossi at Pramac Ducati.
Capirossi, who has said he is retiring at the end of the season after making his grand prix debut 21 years ago, crashed and dislocated his right shoulder at the previous race in Spain.
"I've dreamed about starting in MotoGP since I was a boy, and until now it's been just that. A dream. Now it's become a reality and to be honest, I'm still in shock," Cudlin said in a team statement on Wednesday.
"I'm under no illusions about how difficult this race will be. I've never ridden a real MotoGP bike before and I've never been to Motegi either, so realistically my expectations can't be too high.
"I don't know what I've done to deserve this. I still can't believe I'll be replacing Loris Capirossi -- I had posters of him on my wall as a kid."
Motegi will be the 15th round of the championship. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.