Aug 25 Jorge Lorenzo blazed his way to pole
position in Sunday's Czech Grand Prix, twice setting the lap
record in Brno on Saturday as he looks to extends his
championship lead.
The Spaniard raced the 5.4 km course in 1:55.799 on his
Yamaha, scorching Valentino Rossi's previous lap record of
1:56.145 from 2009. Earlier in qualifying, he had nipped Rossi's
best by one-thousandth of a second.
Britain's Cal Crutchlow will start second in Sunday's race
after the Yamaha rider also bettered the 2009 mark with a
1:55.995 lap. Spain's Dani Pedrosa, second in the overall
standings and 18 points behind Lorenzo, will round out the front
row on his Honda.
The day, though, belonged to Lorenzo, last season's runner
up and the 2010 world champion. He will go for his sixth
first-place finish and 11th podium spot of the season on Sunday.
"(The bike had) very good pace and I think we are ready for
tomorrow," Lorenzo told reporters.
Pedrosa, coming off his second victory of the season in
Indianapolis last weekend, had looked a strong favourite for
pole after setting the pace in final practice.
Rossi, a nine-times world champion across the classes but
enduring another tough season for Ducati, was nearly a second
off the pace.
He finished sixth quickest behind American Ben Spies and
Italian Andrea Dovizioso - his replacement at Ducati next season
when the Italian great returns to Yamaha.
Honda's Casey Stoner, the 2011 champion who is third in the
this season's standings, was ruled out this weekend because he
needs surgery on his damaged left ankle.
Ducati's Nicky Hayden will also miss Sunday's race after
suffering a hand injury during qualifying last weekend.
