UPDATE 1-Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dead at 83
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
Aug 24 Britain's Cal Crutchlow took his second pole position of the MotoGP season at the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno on Saturday.
The Yamaha Tech3 rider, whose other pole came at the Dutch TT in Assen in June, was joined on the front row by Honda Gresini's Spanish rider Alvaro Bautista and works Honda championship leader Marc Marquez.
Spain's world champion Jorge Lorenzo, on the works Yamaha, qualified fifth with Honda's Dani Pedrosa fourth.
Crutchlow grabbed the top slot with a record qualifying lap time of one minute 55.527 seconds and he could say he had done it with all of the top riders present. Lorenzo was absent for the Dutch round.
"It is going to be a long, tough race tomorrow," the Briton, who is switching to Ducati next season, told the BBC.
"In all honesty the last couple of races haven't gone to plan... but everyone seems to be struggling a bit and we seem to be getting there slowly," he added.
Crutchlow had been unhappy after Friday's practice with a new fuel tank fitted to his bike but was fastest in Saturday practice. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Spa-Francorchamps, editing by Josh Reich)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.