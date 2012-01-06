Jan 6 Italian MotoGP rider Andrea
Dovizioso will have surgery on Saturday after fracturing his
right collarbone in a fall from a motocross bike in training,
his Yamaha Tech3 team said.
Team manager Herve Poncharal told the motogp.com website
that, with three weeks before the first test of the year at
Sepang in Malaysia, he was not too concerned.
"Both Colin (Edwards) and Cal (Crutchlow) recovered very
quickly from similar injuries last season," said the Frenchman.
The rider's manager Simone Batistella added: "As far as the
Sepang Test goes, the first impressions of the medics who
examined him are that he should not have any major problems, and
they expect and hope for a speedy recovery.
"(On Saturday) he'll have an operation and then we'll know
if everything's going to plan or if there are any problems. The
only certainty is that he'll have a slight delay to his
preparations for Sepang."
Dovizioso, third overall last season with Honda, suffered
the accident on Thursday. He will be operated on in Bologna by
the same surgeon who attended last year to nine times world
champion Valentino Rossi.
