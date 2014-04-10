INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
April 10 Former world superbike champion and MotoGP veteran Colin Edwards announced on Thursday he would be retiring from racing at the end of the 2014 season.
The 40-year-old Texan was a double world champion in superbikes but never had the same success in MotoGP, where he has raced since 2003 without winning.
"I don't even know how to say it, I rehearsed it so many times - 2014 will be my last year racing motorcycles," the 'Texas Tornado' said ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
The Houston-born rider was team mate to Italian great Valentino Rossi at Yamaha from 2005-07 before making way for Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo, now a double world champion.
"I am very sad about the news of Colin's retirement, as he is one of my best friends in the paddock. He is a great guy and a great rider," said the nine times world champion Rossi.
MotoGP's 21-year-old world champion, Marc Marquez, added: "Colin started riding at the top when I was just two years old. I hope I can ride for as long as he has."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood)
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.