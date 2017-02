June 29 The German round of the MotoGP championship will stay at Sachsenring circuit until at least the end of 2016, series promoters Dorna said on Friday.

Dorna announced in a statement that they had signed a long-term contract extension with local organisers for the race near Chemnitz in eastern Germany.

This year's race is from July 6-8 and will be the 15th held at the circuit. Germany has riders in all three categories, including Moto2 champion Stefan Bradl now racing in MotoGP.

