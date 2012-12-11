Dec 11 Next year's German MotoGP race at the Sachsenring has been moved back a week to July 14 to avoid a clash with the country's Formula One Grand Prix.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) announced the change in a statement that also detailed an agreement between MotoGP promoters DORNA and the Andalucian government to keep the Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez circuit until at least 2015.

Formula One's governing body announced last week that they were bringing forward the date of their German Grand Prix by a week to July 7 to create a space for an as yet unnamed European race on July 21.

Germany's MotoGP round is one of the best attended on the calendar and the date for next year's race had been moved from July 14 to 7 last October.

Organisers of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of the most popular motorsport gatherings in Britain that regularly features F1 cars and drivers, have also said they will change the date of their event from July 7 to avoid a clash.

Revised calendar:

April 7 - Qatar (Doha)

April 21 - Americas (Austin)

May 5 - Spain (Jerez)

May 19 - France (Le Mans)

June 2 - Italy (Mugello)

June 16 - Catalunya (Barcelona)

June 29 - Netherlands (Assen)

July 14 - Germany (Sachsenring)

July 21 - United States (Laguna Seca)

Aug 18 - Indianapolis

Aug 25 - Czech Republic (Brno)

Sept 1 - Britain (Silverstone)

Sept 15 - San Marino (Misano)

Sept 29 - Aragon (Spain)

Oct 13 - Malaysia (Sepang)

Oct 20 - Australia (Phillip Island)

Oct 27 - Japan (Motegi)

Nov 10 - Valencia (Spain) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)