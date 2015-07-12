Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
July 12 Spain's MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won the German Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday in a Honda one-two with compatriot Dani Pedrosa.
Italy's Valentino Rossi finished third for Yamaha to extend his championship lead over Spanish team mate Jorge Lorenzo, who was fourth, to 13 points. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US
March 22 Statistics for Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne: