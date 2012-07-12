MADRID, July 12 Promising Moto2 rider Marc
Marquez will replace the retiring Casey Stoner and join Spanish
compatriot Dani Pedrosa at Honda for the 2013 and 2014
championships, the MotoGP team said on Thursday.
The 19-year-old Marquez, world champion in the 125cc
category in 2010, finished runner-up in Moto2 last year and is
currently leading the standings by 43 points after eight of 17
races.
"To reach MotoGP next season with Repsol Honda is a dream
come true," Marquez said on MotoGP.com.
"Now my focus is on Moto2 where my team and I are working
very hard and we are excited to achieve our goal, which is to
win the world championship in 2012."
Reigning MotoGP champion Stoner of Australia announced in
May he would retire at the end of the season after falling out
of love with the sport.
Pedrosa has been with Honda since his debut in 2001. He
moved up to MotoGP in 2006 and has been twice runner-up.
The 26-year-old won his first Grand Prix of the season last
weekend in Germany and lies second in the standings, 14 points
behind Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo, another Spaniard.
"The fight for the championship this year is still open and
the next two seasons will be very interesting for me," Pedrosa
said.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)