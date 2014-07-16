LONDON, July 16 Spanish oil company Repsol has renewed its title sponsorship of the factory Honda MotoGP team until the end of 2017, extending a partnership dating back to 1995.

The team is home to world champion Marc Marquez and his fellow Spaniard Dani Pedrosa, the current top two in the championship standings.

"We are very happy to extend our partnership with Repsol, which is not only a sponsorship agreement but a key technical relationship," said Shuhei Nakamoto, vice president of Honda Racing Corporation.

