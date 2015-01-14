LONDON Jan 14 Twice MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner will continue to test for Honda this year, starting in Malaysia at the end of the month, the Japanese manufacturer said on Wednesday.

The 2007 and 2011 champion retired from grand prix racing at the end of the 2012 season, saying he was no longer enjoying it.

However he tested for Honda in 2013 and 2014, fuelling speculation the 29-year-old had not ruled out a comeback.

"We are very happy to be able to start 2015 by announcing the continuation of our relationship with Casey and keep him in the Honda family," said Honda Racing Corporation executive vice-president Shuhei Nakamoto.

"The feedback he gives HRC is invaluable and we are fortunate to have a test rider capable of pushing the RC213V to its limits." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)