Oct 31 The Honda Gresini team will compete at
the Valencia Grand Prix this weekend after previously pulling
out of the season-ending race following the death of their
Italian MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli.
Simoncelli, 24, was killed during the Malaysian Grand Prix
at Sepang on Oct. 23 when he came off his bike and was hit by
fellow riders Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi.
"The decision to participate was not an easy one but we have
made this choice as it is what Marco would have wanted," team
chief Fausto Gresini told the MotoGP website (www.motogp.com).
"Going out on the track at Valencia is definitely the best
way to honour him by doing what he most loved to do: Ride and
experience the world of MotoGP.
"This is why I believe the best show of affection we can
make to Marco is by lining up our teams and riders for this
race."
The team will not replace Simoncelli in Valencia. Japan's
Hiroshi Aoyama is to be their sole representative for the MotoGP
race while Michele Pirro and Yuki Takahashi will compete in the
Moto2 event.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)