By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, April 4
LONDON, April 4 MotoGP champion Casey Stoner
will have a bigger challenge in more ways than one this season,
even if he is the overwhelming favourite to win the opening
floodlit race in Qatar this weekend.
The Australian is chasing his third title in the top
category but this time, thanks to the decision to increase
engine capacity, on a more powerful 1,000cc machine than the
800cc Honda he triumphed with last year.
His Honda team won the last four races of 2011 and Stoner
has set the pace in pre-season testing, lapping fastest on four
of the five days in Malaysia and Spain.
The 26-year-old, who won 10 races last season, has also
triumphed in four of the last five Qatar Grands Prix with four
pole positions.
Despite that formidable record, Stoner still expects this
year to be tougher.
"We head to Qatar feeling positive, but still have some work
to do," he said in a team preview.
"This will be the first time with the new bike on this
circuit so we will need to spend some time on the set-up to put
ourselves in the best position.
"We've always enjoyed good results at the Losail circuit but
this is a new season and there are more competitors contesting
for victory this year."
The bigger engine could also make the racing more
spectacular, with greater power surging through the rear wheel.
This year sees the introduction of the Claiming Rule Teams
(CRT) concept which allows new entrants to run under lower-cost
regulations with a prototype chassis coupled with an affordable
production engine.
Riders on such machines include American veteran Colin
Edwards with a Suter-BMW for Forward Racing while Britain's
James Ellison returns on an Aprilia for the Paul Bird Motorsport
former World Superbike team after a five-year absence.
Nine of the 21-strong MotoGP field will be on CRT bikes.
NEW FACES
Six factory riders stay with their 2011 teams but newcomers
include Moto2 champion Stefan Bradl of Germany, Italians Michele
Pirro, Mattia Pasini and Danilo Petrucci along with Colombian
Yonny Hernandez.
Italian Andrea Dovizioso has joined the Tech3 Yamaha team
from Honda while Spaniard Alvaro Bautista switched to Honda
Gresini after the death last October of Italian Marco
Simoncelli.
Stoner's main rivals will be familiar faces, however, with
Spanish team mate Dani Pedrosa injury-free at last while
Yamaha's 2010 champion Jorge Lorenzo and American Ben Spies will
also be strong contenders.
"I think this season we have a slightly more competitive
bike so I am hoping for good things to happen," said Lorenzo,
last year's overall runner-up who needed plastic surgery on a
finger last October.
"Because of my hand injury it has been a long time since I
was in a race so I am really excited for Sunday. I have been
training a lot for this season. I'm feeling very good and very
happy with the bike as well."
Pedrosa missed four races last year due to injury, including
a broken collarbone, but the 26-year-old told Reuters last month
he was feeling great.
"Stoner and Lorenzo are riding to a good level but so am I,"
declared the Spaniard. "Casey is very fast and so is Jorge, they
are great opponents.
"I think the change in the bikes is positive... they are
more powerful, harder on the tyres but it should be a better
spectacle because there will be more overtaking."
Among all the optimism, Italian great Valentino Rossi has
struck a discordant note with his Ducati still lagging the
leaders after a 2011 that saw the 33-year-old fail to chalk up a
single victory for the first time in his grand prix career.
"I am a realist and I know well that our times are still a
long way off and that there are still some things to fix," the
nine-times world champion across all categories said in a team
statement.
"We won't be able to address some of them right away, but
it's also true that both we at the track and the guys back home
now have a direction to work in and we must try to do as well as
we can."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)