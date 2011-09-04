LONDON, Sept 4 The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will continue to host a round of the MotoGP championship until at least 2014, series promoters Dorna said on Sunday.

There were fears after last month's race at the Brickyard that MotoGP was set to leave the home of American motor sport after agreeing deals with California's Laguna Seca and the new Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Dorna said in a statement, however, that they had agreed a contract extension for three more years after talks with Indianapolis Motor Speedway CEO Jeff Belskus at the San Marino Grand Prix.

The home of the Indy 500 and NASCAR's Brickyard 400 has been on the MotoGP calendar since 2008, the year after Formula One walked away from the Mid-West U.S. track. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)