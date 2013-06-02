June 2 Yamaha's MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo won the Italian Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday while team mate Valentino Rossi crashed on the opening lap.

Lorenzo won comfortably from Honda's championship leader and fellow Spaniard Dani Pedrosa, whose rookie team mate Marc Marquez crashed with two laps to go shortly after he had taken second place at Mugello.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow was third for the Tech3 Yamaha team.

Pedrosa now has 103 points, with Lorenzo moving into second place on 91. Marquez, whose crash denied him the chance to become the first rider to finish on the podium in his first five MotoGP races, has 77. (Reporting by Terry Daley in Rome; Editing by Clare Fallon)