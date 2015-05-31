MUGELLO, Italy May 31 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo led from the opening lap to win the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday and close the gap on championship-leading team mate Valentino Rossi to six points with his third victory in a row.

Ducati's Andrea Iannone was second, after starting on pole position for the first time, while veteran great Rossi delighted his home crowd by climbing from eighth place on the grid to the podium.

Rossi now has 118 points to Lorenzo's 112.

Spain's double world champion Marc Marquez crashed his Honda after climbing from 13th at the start to second. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)