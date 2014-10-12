TOKYO Oct 11 Following is a factbox on Spain's Marc Marquez who retained the MotoGP world title with a second place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

- - -

Born Feb. 17 1993 in Cervera, Spain. Age 21.

Was given his first bike by his parents at the age of four not long after the birth of his younger brother Alex, who is also a professional rider and is 25 points clear in the Moto3 series with three races remaining.

- -

Early Racer

In 2004, after showing his promise by winning junior races such as the Open Racc 55 in Catalunya, he met former Spanish 125 cc 125cc world champion Emilio Alzamora, who was to have a huge impact on his career.

Alzamora, who won his world title in 1999 without winning a race that season, introduced Marquez to the class and the young Spaniard had instant success in local races.

- -

First podium

In 2008, he was given a ride at world championship level by Repsol KTM and scored his first 125cc podium at the British Grand Prix at Donnington Park, where he finished third aged just 15 years and 126 days.

Marquez ended his debut campaign in 13th after just missing out on a second podium when he came fourth at the San Marino race.

The following season, he recorded his first pole position at the 2009 French Grand Prix aged 16 and 89 days and followed that up with another later in the season and returned to the podium at the Spanish GP has he ended the season in eighth place.

- -

First world championship

With his learning complete, 2010 proved the breakout year for the young rider as he romped to his first world championship by winning 10 of the 17 125cc races and claiming 12 poles.

- -

Moto 2

Marquez stepped up in class for 2011 as the only rider for Alzamora's new Monlau Competicion team, but suffered two opening retirements before storming back with seven race wins to push into championship contention.

He was forced out of the final two races after a crash in Malaysia left him with blurred vision as ended second in the title race behind Germany's Stefan Bradl.

The following year he won nine of the 17 races to take the world championship title ahead of compatriot and former junior racing foe Pol Espargaro before stepping up to MotoGP with Honda.

- -

MotoGP

He replaced the retiring Casey Stoner at Honda alongside Dani Pedroso and again was able to deliver instant success.

He finished third on his debut in Qatar before becoming the youngest MotoGP race winner in the next race when he took the chequered flag in America two months after his 20th birthday.

It was one of six victories in the season as he became the youngest world champion in the top class of motorcycling.

Missed some early tests in 2014 after breaking his leg but it failed to halt his championship dominance as he won 10 races in a row, matching the feats of Giacomo Agostini (1968, 1969 and 1970) and Mick Doohan (1997).

At the Catalan race, the seventh in the run, his success was matched by brother Alex in Moto3 making the pair the first siblings to win world championship races on the same day.

Took the title with a second place finish at his team Honda's home Motegi circuit in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

He has 11 race wins in 2014 leaving him with three grands prix left to match Doohan's record of 12 MotoGP victories in a season set in 1997. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)