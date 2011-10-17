MELBOURNE Oct 17 Former world champion Jorge Lorenzo's surgery on a severe finger injury he sustained in a crash in the warm-up for the Australian Grand Prix was successful but the Spaniard will miss this weekend's race in Sepang, his Yamaha team said.

Lorenzo was ruled out of Sunday's race at Phillip Island and rushed to a hospital in Melbourne for plastic surgery on the finger, effectively ending the Spaniard's slim hopes of defending his MotoGP title.

In his absence, Honda-rider Casey Stoner sealed the championship with his fifth consecutive victory on home soil.

"The surgeon was able to save the nerves and tendons of the injured fourth finger, as a result no functionality will be lost in either the finger or the hand," Yamaha said.

"Unfortunately an extended recovery time will be required so Jorge will not race in Sepang for the Malaysian Grand Prix. A decision on the Valencia Grand Prix will be made dependent on Jorge's condition after his return to Barcelona."

An official medical bulletin would be released later on Monday, the statement added.

Lorenzo remains second in the MotoGP standings on 260 points, 65 points behind newly crowned champion Stoner.

Third-placed Honda-rider Andrea Dovizioso is a further 48 points adrift of Lorenzo. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

