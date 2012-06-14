June 14 MotoGP championship leader Jorge Lorenzo
revealed on Thursday that he had turned down an offer from Honda
to replace Australian Casey Stoner.
Yamaha announced two days ago that their Spanish rider was
staying with them until the end of the 2014 season and Lorenzo
told reporters at the British Grand Prix that had been a
decision of the heart.
"I'm really happy to stay," said the man who has been with
Yamaha since 2008 and won the 2010 title with the Japanese
manufacturer.
"It was a difficult decision this time as I had another
offer from another brand, from Honda, and the decision was very
tough, but I finally listened to my heart and my heart said
Yamaha," he declared.
"I waited that he (Stoner) might change his opinion and come
back to Honda for another year. So I left the place open to
Casey."
Stoner, the reigning champion, said last month he was
retiring at the end of the season because he had lost his love
for the sport.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Alison Wildey)