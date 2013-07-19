July 19 Injured MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo and rival Dani Pedrosa have been passed fit to race in Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix at Laguna Seca after heavy crashes at the previous round in Germany.

The official MotoGP website, confirming that the two Spaniards had been given the go-ahead by the California circuit's chief medical officer, quoted Lorenzo as saying he would stay calm and watch how other riders went in Friday practice.

"The important thing is not to crash, finish this race and lose the minimum points possible," said the Yamaha rider, who is third overall behind the Hondas of Pedrosa and championship-leading team mate Marc Marquez.

Lorenzo broke his collarbone in the Dutch TT last month, returning the day after surgery to race and finish fifth. He then crashed again at the Sachsenring in practice, bending the titanium plate doctors had inserted in his shoulder.

The champion had said in Germany that he would not be back until next month's race at Indianapolis but changed his mind only days later and flew to California.

Pedrosa also missed the German Grand Prix after a heavy fall in practice that left him with a minor fracture to his left collarbone.

Honda said Pedrosa would not ride in the opening practice session at Laguna Seca to avoid putting too much stress on his injury. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)