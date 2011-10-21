Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
Oct 21 Honda's Dani Pedrosa topped the timesheets in both of Friday's free practice sessions for the Malaysian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the 2011 MotoGP world championship.
Honda team mate Casey Stoner, who clinched his second premier class title at his home race in Australia last weekend, was the only rider within a second of the Spaniard.
Italian Andrea Dovizioso completed a Honda top-three ahead of Sunday's race.
Pedrosa, fourth in Phillip Island last week and fourth in the world championship standings, was 0.641 seconds faster than Stoner in the morning session.
He increased his advantage to 0.820 over the Australian in the afternoon with Dovizioso on their coat-tails.
Ben Spies, who missed last Sunday's race after a crash in qualifying, rode to ninth for Yamaha while seven-times MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi was a distant 13th.
Rossi, winless since victory for Yamaha at Sepang last season, was 2.427 seconds slower than Pedrosa, encapsulating the Italian's troubled season at Ducati.
