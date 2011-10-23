Oct 23 The Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix was called off on Sunday following a sickening accident involving Marco Simoncelli, who fell and was hit by Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi.

There has been no official news on Simoncelli's condition, but organisers said the race, the penultimate round of the 2011 season, would not be restarted after the crash on lap two.

Honda's Casey Stoner clinched his second MotoGp world title at his home Australian Grand Prix last weekend.

Simoncelli's helmet was knocked off in the incident at turn 11, when the Italian slid with his bike across the track and into the path of Edwards and Rossi.

The race was immediately red-flagged and Simoncelli, after being attended to as he lay stricken on the Sepang tarmac, was taken by ambulance to the circuit's medical centre.

Yamaha's Edwards also fell but escaped serious injury, while Rossi was able to nurse his Ducati back to the pits.

Double-click on the newslinks: for more motorcycling stories