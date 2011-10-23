Oct 23 The Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix was
called off on Sunday following a sickening accident involving
Marco Simoncelli, who fell and was hit by Colin Edwards and
Valentino Rossi.
There has been no official news on Simoncelli's condition,
but organisers said the race, the penultimate round of the 2011
season, would not be restarted after the crash on lap two.
Honda's Casey Stoner clinched his second MotoGp world title
at his home Australian Grand Prix last weekend.
Simoncelli's helmet was knocked off in the incident at turn
11, when the Italian slid with his bike across the track and
into the path of Edwards and Rossi.
The race was immediately red-flagged and Simoncelli, after
being attended to as he lay stricken on the Sepang tarmac, was
taken by ambulance to the circuit's medical centre.
Yamaha's Edwards also fell but escaped serious injury, while
Rossi was able to nurse his Ducati back to the pits.
(Writing by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Peter
Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more motorcycling stories