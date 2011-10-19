Oct 19 Yamaha test rider Katsuyuki Nakasuga will
replace injured 2010 MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo in this
weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix, the team said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Lorenzo was rushed to hospital after severely hurting a
finger on his left hand during the warm-up session before last
weekend's Australian Grand Prix.
The 24-year-old Spaniard is recovering at home in Barcelona
after successful surgery and a decision on his participation in
the final race of the season at the Valencia Grand Prix on Nov.
6 will be made within the next two weeks.
Lorenzo remains second in the MotoGP standings on 260
points, 65 behind newly crowned champion Casey Stoner of
Australia who sealed the title with a fifth consecutive victory
on home soil on Sunday.
