Oct 19 Yamaha test rider Katsuyuki Nakasuga will replace injured 2010 MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo in this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix, the team said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lorenzo was rushed to hospital after severely hurting a finger on his left hand during the warm-up session before last weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Spaniard is recovering at home in Barcelona after successful surgery and a decision on his participation in the final race of the season at the Valencia Grand Prix on Nov. 6 will be made within the next two weeks.

Lorenzo remains second in the MotoGP standings on 260 points, 65 behind newly crowned champion Casey Stoner of Australia who sealed the title with a fifth consecutive victory on home soil on Sunday.