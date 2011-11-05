VALENCIA, Spain Nov 5 Germany's Stefan Bradl secured the Moto2 world title by default on Saturday when nearest rival Marc Marquez was forced to withdraw from Sunday's race in Valencia.

Bradl, the Viessmann Kiefer Racing rider, has a 23-point advantage over Catalunya Caixa Repsol's Marquez, who has not recovered in time from sight problems caused by a crash at the Malaysian Grand Prix last month.

"Marquez will not take part in today's practice nor in tomorrow's race, so the Moto2 title will be for Germany's Stefan Bradl, with whom he has fought a hard battle in the second half of the 2011 season," Repsol said in a statement.

