BRNO, Czech Republic Aug 13 Honda's Dani Pedrosa grabbed pole position ahead of fellow Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo for Sunday's Czech Grand Prix.

Pedrosa, fourth in the overall standings, clocked one minute 56.591 to seal his first pole of the season.

Yamaha's Lorenzo and Australian Casey Stoner, who leads the championship standings, will join Pedrosa in the front row.

Following a wet morning, Lorenzo led the dry session early on but Pedrosa hit back to clock the quickest time.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow crashed out of eighth position with 12 minutes to go, but grabbed a second bike and completed the session to take the 11th position.

American John Hopkins was ruled out of the race after he dislocated two fingers in his right hand when he lost control in the wet conditions in the morning and fell at Turn 3.

