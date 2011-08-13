BRNO, Czech Republic Aug 13 Honda's Dani
Pedrosa grabbed pole position ahead of fellow Spaniard Jorge
Lorenzo for Sunday's Czech Grand Prix.
Pedrosa, fourth in the overall standings, clocked one minute
56.591 to seal his first pole of the season.
Yamaha's Lorenzo and Australian Casey Stoner, who leads the
championship standings, will join Pedrosa in the front row.
Following a wet morning, Lorenzo led the dry session early
on but Pedrosa hit back to clock the quickest time.
Britain's Cal Crutchlow crashed out of eighth position with
12 minutes to go, but grabbed a second bike and completed the
session to take the 11th position.
American John Hopkins was ruled out of the race after he
dislocated two fingers in his right hand when he lost control in
the wet conditions in the morning and fell at Turn 3.
