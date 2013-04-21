April 21 Spanish rookie Marc Marquez out-duelled Repsol Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa to win the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday to become the youngest ever winner in the MotoGP premier class.

The 20-year-old Marquez, starting on pole, crossed 1.534 seconds ahead of fading Pedrosa to claim his maiden victory while Spain's double world champion Jorge Lorenzo, winner of the season opener in Qatar two weeks ago, was a distant third 3.381 back.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow came home fourth on his non-works Tech3 Yamaha followed by Germany's Stefan Bradl fifth.

Italian great Valentino Rossi, back on a Yamaha as Lorenzo's team mate after two years with Ducati, was sixth. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, editing by Gene Cherry)