Motor racing-Capito exits McLaren after Dennis departure
LONDON, Feb 7 Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
- Oct 15 Australian MotoGP m otorcycling g rand p rix qualification on Saturday
1. Casey Stoner (Australia) Honda 1:29.975 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 1:30.448 3. Marco Simoncelli (Italy) Honda 1:30.599 4. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Suzuki 1:30.714 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Honda 1:30.780 6. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 1:30.792 7. Ben Spies (U.S.) Yamaha 1:30.835 8. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 1:30.871 9. Colin Edwards (U.S.) Yamaha 1:31.237 10. Loris Capirossi (Italy) Ducati 1:31.583
LONDON, Feb 4 Formula One's new owners Liberty Media may have made a mistake in ousting commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone immediately after completing their takeover of the sport, according to former FIA president Max Mosley.
VIENNA, Feb 3 Formula One teams should consider Liberty Media's invitation to take a stake in the sport and should not reject it out of hand, Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said on Friday.