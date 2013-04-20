April 20 Spanish rookie Marc Marquez outgunned Repsol Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa to grab his first career pole at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Saturday.

Marquez clocked a time of two minutes, 3.021 seconds around the twisting Circuit of the Americas and could become the youngest ever winner of MotoGP premier class race if he can continue his domination of the Austin, Texas track on Sunday.

The 20-year-old replaces 1983 world champion Freddie Spencer as the youngest ever pole-sitter in the top class of the sport.

Marquez dominated free practice, posting the best time in three of four sessions.

Pedrosa had topped the morning practice charts but could not better Marquez when it counted and was denied pole by just 0.254 of a second.

Double world champion Jorge Lorenzo, winner of the MotoGP season opener in Qatar two weeks ago, was third quickest to complete an all Spanish front row.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow low ended the Spanish run, putting his non-works Tech3 Yamaha fourth on the starting grid followed by Germany's Stefan Bradl fifth on an LCR Honda and Italian Andrea Dovizioso on Ducati.

Italian great Valentino Rossi, back on a Yamaha as Lorenzo's team mate after two years with Ducati, will race from eighth on the grid. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, editing by Gene Cherry)