Motor racing-Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - German MotoGp results on Sunday. 1. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 41:28.396 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 41:43.392 3. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Yamaha 41:49.065 4. Ben Spies (U.S.) Yamaha 41:49.136 5. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 41:56.289 6. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Ducati 41:56.446 7. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 41:56.642 8. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 41:56.843 9. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 41:57.449 10. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 41:57.622 11. Randy de Puniet (France) Aprilia 42:21.572 12. Colin Edwards (U.S.) Suter 42:26.600 13. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 42:33.050 14. Yonny Hernandez (Colombia) Kawasaki 42:41.939 15. James Ellison (Britain) Aprilia 42:58.714 (Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.