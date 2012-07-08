Motor racing-Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - German motorcycling Grand Prix results on Sunday. 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Yamaha 160 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 146 3. Casey Stoner (Australia) Honda 140 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Yamaha 92 5. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Yamaha 85 6. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Ducati 71 7. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Honda 67 8. Nicky Hayden (U.S.) Ducati 65 9. Stefan Bradl (Germany) Honda 62 10. Ben Spies (U.S.) Yamaha 61 11. Hector Barbera (Spain) Ducati 53 12. Randy de Puniet (France) Aprilia 24 13. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 23 14. Michele Pirro (Italy) FTR 16 15. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Aprilia 12 (Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.