MADRID, March 26 Dani Pedrosa has fully recovered from his spate of injuries and is excited about his prospects on the new 1000cc bikes as he sets out in search of his maiden MotoGP title in 2012.

The 26-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in the world championship in 2007 and 2010, has suffered a string of injury setbacks in recent seasons and missed four races last year after breaking his collarbone at the French Grand Prix.

"I have been able to do a lot of physical preparation this pre-season and I have been able to recover from a lot of my old injuries," a relaxed and smiling Pedrosa told Reuters on Monday.

"Now I am much better, and feeling really good."

The Repsol Honda rider, who finished fourth last season, has just finished three days of official testing in Jerez, Spain, where his team mate and champion Casey Stoner set the fastest lap time.

Pedrosa set the second-fastest time, getting to within 0.377 seconds of the Australian, and there was little separating him from his great rival and compatriot Jorge Lorenzo on a Yamaha.

"It is going to be a very tough championship and I have some very strong rivals," the diminutive Pedrosa said.

"Stoner and Lorenzo are riding to a good level, but so am I. Casey is very fast and so is Jorge, they are great opponents. I am very enthusiastic.

"I think the change in the bikes is positive. The bikes were 800cc now they are 1000cc. They are more powerful, harder on the tyres, but it should be a better spectacle because there will be more overtaking."

Pedrosa was world champion in the 125cc and 250cc categories but is still seeking his first title in the senior class after six attempts.

"I am a little more positive this year and want to try to be a bit quicker," he added.

Earlier, Pedrosa had sounded more cautious when answering questions at a Europa Press event with some of his Repsol Honda team mates.

"I don't feel completely comfortable with the bike, but I continue to work with the mechanics to get it better," he said, before wishing for a little more luck this season.

"The problem has been that every time I fall I have had bad luck and have suffered injuries. Others have had heavier falls and have not missed a single race. Let's see if this year nothing happens."

The 2012 season, which comprises 18 grands prix, gets underway in Qatar on April 8, with a night-time race on the Losail Circuit outside Doha. (Editing by Clare Fallon)