May 6 Honda MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa underwent surgery to his right forearm in Barcelona on Tuesday but should be fit for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on May 18, his team said.

The Spaniard is second in the championship, 28 points behind team mate and champion Marc Marquez who has a maximum 100 after winning the first four races of the season from pole position.

Repsol Honda said Pedrosa will remain in hospital for 24 hours and would then have to keep his arm immobile for several days.

"If his healing progress goes according to plan, Dani should be able to take part in the next race," the team added. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)