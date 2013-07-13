July 13 MotoGP championship leader Dani Pedrosa has been airlifted to a clinic for tests after he crashed and landed heavily on his left collarbone during practice for the German grand prix on Saturday.

The Spaniard came off his Honda machine exiting the first corner at the Sachsenring and after initial checks on site he was taken by helicopter to a hospital in nearby Chemnitz.

"Early checks suggested that the Spaniard had not broken any bones," organisers said on the MotoGP website (www.motogp.com).

Pedrosa would have a second X-ray examination and a computerised tomography (CT) scan as he had complained of feeling faint, they added. It was unclear whether he would be able to participate in Sunday's race.

Pedrosa's setback follows the withdrawal on Friday of his compatriot Jorge Lorenzo, the world champion.

Yamaha rider Lorenzo, second in this year's standings after seven of 18 races, flew to Barcelona for another operation on his damaged left shoulder after he crashed in practice. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Clare Fallon)