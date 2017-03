June 27 Spain's Aleix Espargaro took the first pole of his MotoGP career at the Dutch TT in Assen in a rain-hit qualifying session on Friday.

The non-works Forward Yamaha rider will have the Repsol Honda duo of championship leader Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa with him on an all-Spanish front row for Saturday's race.

Marquez started the season with six poles in a row but has now failed to qualify on the top spot in the last two races. He has still won all seven so far, however. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)