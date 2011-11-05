Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Nov 5 Valencia Grand Prix 125cc qualification result from Spain on Saturday 1. Danny Webb (Britain) Mahindra 1min 45.898secs 2. Louis Rossi (France) Aprilia 1:46.325 3. Johann Zarco (France) Derbi 1:48.028 4. Luis Salom (Spain) Aprilia 1:48.264 5. Alexis Masbou (France) KTM 1:48.283 6. Hector Faubel (Spain) Aprilia 1:48.288 7. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Aprilia 1:48.731 8. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Aprilia 1:48.756 9. Nicolas Terol (Spain) Aprilia 1:48.920 10. Jonas Folger (Germany) Aprilia 1:49.438
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.