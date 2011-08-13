Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Aug 13 Czech Grand Prix 125cc qualifying result on Saturday 1. Nicolas Terol (Spain) Aprilia 2:08.118 2. Johann Zarco (France) Derbi 2:08.503 3. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Aprilia 2:08.638 4. Hector Faubel (Spain) Aprilia 2:08.689 5. Luis Salom (Spain) Aprilia 2:09.125 6. Efren Vazquez (Spain) Derbi 2:09.189 7. Danny Kent (Britain) Aprilia 2:09.211 8. Alberto Moncayo (Spain) Aprilia 2:09.421 9. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Aprilia 2:09.458 10. Simone Grotzkyj (Italy) Aprilia 2:09.590
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.