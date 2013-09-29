Sept 29 Spaniard Marc Marquez edged closer to the world title with a win at the Aragon MotoGP ahead of Jorge Lorenzo on Sunday, when another of his closest challengers Dani Pedrosa crashed out in spectacular fashion.

The 20-year-old rookie started on pole but needed to reel in world champion Lorenzo, who had made a flying start to hit the front, and he eventually passed the Yamaha rider with 10 laps to go and cruised home.

Marquez's Honda team mate Pedrosa was in second place when he high-sided his bike and crashed as he came out of a corner with 18 laps to go, but initial reports said he had not suffered a serious injury.

Italian Valentino Rossi came in third ahead of Spaniard Alvaro Bautista, Germany's Stefan Bradl and Britain's Cal Crutchlow after a thrilling final-lap tussle between the four.

Championship leader Marquez moved on to 278 points with four races left, 39 ahead of second-placed Lorenzo. Pedrosa is third with 219 points. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Clare Fallon)