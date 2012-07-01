(Corrects Lorenzo's points total)
July 1 Alvaro Bautista will start the German
MotoGP from the back of the grid as punishment for colliding
with Jorge Lorenzo during Saturday's Dutch Grand Prix at Assen,
race stewards announced.
Bautista slid into his fellow Spaniard's Yamaha on the first
corner of the first lap, causing both bikes and riders to end up
in the gravel and out of the race.
International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) stewards upheld
the decision following an appeal from Bautista's San Carlo Honda
Gresini team, confirming that Bautista will start from last
position at the Sachsenring next Sunday.
Lorenzo, level on points with championship leader Casey
Stoner, was still unhappy about the incident.
"I think it's a complete disaster," he told the official
MotoGP website (www.motogp.com).
"The move he did was a disaster, but the decision that race
direction is taking is even more sad. Every time it does not
penalise riders so they can learn in the future.
"Starting the next race in last position is not enough to
learn from."
