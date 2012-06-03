MONTMELO, Spain, June 3 Jorge Lorenzo tightened his grip on the MotoGP championship lead when the Spanish Yamaha rider came out on top in a battle with compatriot Dani Pedrosa to win the Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday.

Under dark skies and with spots of rain falling on the Montmelo track, Lorenzo snatched the lead with just under six laps left and pulled away from Honda's Pedrosa to secure his third victory in five races this season.

Italian Andrea Dovizioso was third on his Yamaha, with Pedrosa's Honda team mate and reigning champion Casey Stoner of Australia fourth and Britain's Cal Crutchlow, another Yamaha rider, fifth.

Lorenzo has 115 points after five of 18 races, with Stoner on 95 and Pedrosa on 85. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by John Mehaffey)