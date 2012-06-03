MONTMELO, Spain, June 3 Jorge Lorenzo tightened
his grip on the MotoGP championship lead when the Spanish Yamaha
rider came out on top in a battle with compatriot Dani Pedrosa
to win the Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday.
Under dark skies and with spots of rain falling on the
Montmelo track, Lorenzo snatched the lead with just under six
laps left and pulled away from Honda's Pedrosa to secure his
third victory in five races this season.
Italian Andrea Dovizioso was third on his Yamaha, with
Pedrosa's Honda team mate and reigning champion Casey Stoner of
Australia fourth and Britain's Cal Crutchlow, another Yamaha
rider, fifth.
Lorenzo has 115 points after five of 18 races, with Stoner
on 95 and Pedrosa on 85.
(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by John Mehaffey)