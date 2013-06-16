MONTMELO, Spain, June 16 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo trimmed the gap to championship leader Dani Pedrosa at the top of the MotoGP standings to seven points when he stormed to victory at a sweltering Catalunya grand prix on Sunday.

The Spanish world champion beat compatriot and Honda pilot Pedrosa to the first corner and pulled away in the latter stages to win by just under two seconds, his second consecutive win at the Montmelo circuit near Barcelona.

Rookie Marc Marquez completed an all-Spanish podium when he finished just behind Pedrosa in third after pushing his team mate hard on the final laps.

A host of riders including Britain's Cal Crutchlow, Spaniard Alvaro Bautista and American Nicky Hayden crashed out leaving former world champion Valentino Rossi to coast home in fourth.

It was a faultless performance from Lorenzo, who also won in Catalunya in 2010, and the 26-year-old Majorcan has 116 points after six of 18 races.

Pedrosa leads on 123 points with Marquez third on 93 and Crutchlow fourth on 71. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Mark Meadows)