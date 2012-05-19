(Adds quotes)
PARIS May 19 Spaniard Dani Pedrosa took his
first pole position of the season at the French Grand Prix on
Saturday with a last-gasp lap that pushed MotoGP champion and
Honda team mate Casey Stoner into second place.
Pedrosa produced his best lap of one minute 33.64 seconds in
his last attempt on a drying Le Mans track to beat the
Australian who had led into the final minute of a session that
started wet.
Stoner, the championship leader who said on Thursday he
would retire at the end of the season because he had fallen out
of love with the sport, lapped 0.303 seconds slower.
"We had the pace to take pole, but I don't think I got one
clean lap," said Stoner.
Italy's Andrea Dovizioso, who is fifth in the championship
standings for the Tech3 Yamaha team, completed the front row
with Spain's 2010 world champion Jorge Lorenzo starting fourth
on a works Yamaha.
"I'm not happy, I wanted to be at least on the front row but
it was not possible, Andrea was very fast today. I didn't make
one perfect lap," said Lorenzo.
"Maybe three or four tenths could be improved with a perfect
lap but the track conditions were very difficult today and it
was very easy to crash and get injured."
Valentino Rossi starts seventh for Ducati, the Italian's
best position this year.
Spaniard Marc Marquez took pole for the Moto2 race, his
third in a row. Compatriot Maverick Vinales starts the Moto3
race from pole.
(Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)