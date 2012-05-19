(Adds quotes)

PARIS May 19 Spaniard Dani Pedrosa took his first pole position of the season at the French Grand Prix on Saturday with a last-gasp lap that pushed MotoGP champion and Honda team mate Casey Stoner into second place.

Pedrosa produced his best lap of one minute 33.64 seconds in his last attempt on a drying Le Mans track to beat the Australian who had led into the final minute of a session that started wet.

Stoner, the championship leader who said on Thursday he would retire at the end of the season because he had fallen out of love with the sport, lapped 0.303 seconds slower.

"We had the pace to take pole, but I don't think I got one clean lap," said Stoner.

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso, who is fifth in the championship standings for the Tech3 Yamaha team, completed the front row with Spain's 2010 world champion Jorge Lorenzo starting fourth on a works Yamaha.

"I'm not happy, I wanted to be at least on the front row but it was not possible, Andrea was very fast today. I didn't make one perfect lap," said Lorenzo.

"Maybe three or four tenths could be improved with a perfect lap but the track conditions were very difficult today and it was very easy to crash and get injured."

Valentino Rossi starts seventh for Ducati, the Italian's best position this year.

Spaniard Marc Marquez took pole for the Moto2 race, his third in a row. Compatriot Maverick Vinales starts the Moto3 race from pole.