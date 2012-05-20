(Adds details, quotes)

By Gregory Blachier

PARIS May 20 Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo climbed back to top spot in the world championship after claiming his second victory of the season at the French MotoGP in Le Mans on Sunday.

The 2010 world champion, fourth on the grid, mastered the rainy conditions to finish 9.905 seconds ahead of Italy's Valentino Rossi, who had his best result so far for the Ducati team after a tense battle with Casey Stoner in the final laps.

Stoner, who announced this week that he will retire from the sport at the end of the 2012 season, took third place, while his Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa, who took the early lead after an excellent start on pole, was fourth.

It was a day of disappointment for the defending champion, after the Honda riders struggled with tyre problems throughout the race.

"The bikes weren't working, and both myself and Dani had the same problems: from the start we couldn't get heat into the tyres and get the rear to work," Stoner explained.

"Jorge (Lorenzo) used that opportunity perfectly to pull a huge lead... and then I was just trying to stay in second, getting pressure from behind, just waiting to get grip."

Lorenzo, who won the season's first event in Qatar, now tops the standings on 90 points, eight ahead of Stoner, who could not get the better of a formidable Rossi.

The Spaniard took an early lead on his Factory Yamaha and cruised to victory.

"When it rains, you need to keep concentration. I knew Casey Stoner was close behind but I kept calm and didn't force things," he told BBC Sport.

While Lorenzo was in control, Rossi and Stoner delivered a thrilling duel, with the seven-times MotoGP champion enjoying the wet conditions and returning to his trademark aggressive racing style.

The Italian, who fought back from his seventh place on the grid, twice moved past Stoner, only for the Australian to immediately regain his position.

He finally edged out his rival in the last lap and secured a three-second gap, which he kept until the end to seal his best finish in two seasons.

"I'm so happy, this result is so important for us," Rossi told autosport.com.

"I know we have a better chance in these conditions for the podium, so I tried to ride in a better way to stay concentrated. We knew we had a special chance for (a top three), so it was very important to ride at the maximum."

Stoner reckoned Rossi was far faster than him.

"Valentino had the pace over us at the end. I tried to hold on, to do everything I could, but he had a much higher pace and I couldn't even stay with him on the last lap, I think he pulled 1.5 seconds on me," he said.

"It was nice just to be on the podium, it wasn't looking so good for us halfway through the race." (Writing by Gregory Blachier, Editing Matt Barker)