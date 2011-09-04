MILAN, Sept 4 Jorge Lorenzo led from start to finish to win the San Marino Grand Prix and cut Casey Stoner's lead in the MotoGP world championship on Sunday.

Lorenzo's fellow Spaniard Dani Pedrosa took second place while Stoner, who had won the last three races, finished third.

Australian Stoner started in pole position but world champion Lorenzo snatched the lead on the first bend and never looked back as he won his third race of the season.

Stoner saw his world championship lead over second-placed Lorenzo cut from 44 to 35 points with five races in the 18-race season still to go.

