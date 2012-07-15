MUGELLO, Italy, July 15 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo won the Italian MotoGP on Sunday, stretching his lead at the top of the riders' championship with an assured performance.

Spaniard Lorenzo finished over five seconds ahead of second-placed Dani Pedrosa, grabbing his fifth win of the season and putting him on 185 points, 19 ahead of his countryman Pedrosa, who is now on 166 points.

Casey Stoner, who was third in the championship before the race, finished eighth after misjudging a corner and running off the track.

Valentino Rossi failed to wow his home fans, finishing in fifth place and remaining way off the race for the title.