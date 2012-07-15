MUGELLO, Italy, July 15 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo
won the Italian MotoGP on Sunday, stretching his lead at the top
of the riders' championship with an assured performance.
Spaniard Lorenzo finished over five seconds ahead of
second-placed Dani Pedrosa, grabbing his fifth win of the season
and putting him on 185 points, 19 ahead of his countryman
Pedrosa, who is now on 166 points.
Casey Stoner, who was third in the championship before the
race, finished eighth after misjudging a corner and running off
the track.
Valentino Rossi failed to wow his home fans, finishing in
fifth place and remaining way off the race for the title.
