Oct 2 Casey Stoner's charge to a second MotoGP
title was held up as he survived a scare to finish third in a
crash-filled Japanese Grand Prix behind Spanish duo Dani Pedrosa
and world champion Jorge Lorenzo on Sunday.
Honda's Pedrosa rode a superb race, untroubled by the chaos
around him, with seven-times world champion Valentino Rossi
crashing off on turn two in the first of several hair-raising
spills in overcast conditions at Motegi's Twin Ring circuit.
There were also three drive-through penalties dished out and
the rare sight of a Suzuki battling for a podium finish, while
Lorenzo was left to rue a chance to close the gap on Stoner by
more than four points.
"I had one of my worst starts of the year and then Valentino
almost took me off at the second corner," Lorenzo told
reporters.
"I still thought I could win the race and I pushed to the
max but Dani was really inspired today. When you look at all the
positions though, second place is good."
Australian Stoner, who started on pole for a record 10th
time in the MotoGP four-stroke era, powered away from the grid
and looked untouchable until a front-wheel wobble and brake
failure while hurtling into a corner at 180kph caused him to run
into the gravel on lap four.
The 2007 world champion re-emerged in seventh place and tore
his way back through the field to earn a podium finish, leaving
him 40 points clear of Yamaha's Lorenzo with three races
remaining this season.
The next race will be Stoner's home grand prix at Phillip
Island on Oct. 16.
"We were confident, the bike felt good," said Stoner, who
had won four of the previous five races.
"Then I hit a bump and it shook my hands off the handle.
When I pinched the brakes there was nothing there. I'm a little
bit disappointed by I'm happy how I pulled it back."
Pedrosa clocked a time of 42 minutes, 47.481 seconds over
the 24 laps, taking the chequered flag more than seven seconds
ahead of Lorenzo with Stoner well back.
"It was a bit weird in the beginning," said Pedrosa. "Casey
made a mistake so I had a free way. Jorge was pushing hard but
I'm happy to get my first win here in MotoGP -- and for Honda."
SUZUKI SLIDE
Suzuki, without a podium since 2008, were third until a
fired-up Stoner passed Alvaro Bautista at the halfway point, the
Spaniard skidding across the tarmac and out of the race in
spectacular fashion soon afterwards.
The race was originally scheduled for April but was moved
after the deadly March 11 earthquake and tsunami which triggered
a nuclear meltdown at a power plant north of Tokyo.
Italy's Andrea Iannone roared to his third win of the
season, clocking 43:25.007 over 23 laps in the Moto2 race to
hold off fellow Suter rider Marc Marquez and deny the Spaniard a
record-equaling fourth successive victory.
However, Marcquez took over the top of the standings by a
single point from German Stefan Bradl, who finished fourth on
his Kalex after a pulsating battle for the podium places. Swiss
Thomas Luthi finished third.
Frenchman Johann Zarco, who has finished runner-up six-times
this season, finally claimed his first grand prix victory for
Derbi in the 125cc class in 39:49.968 over the 20-lap race.
Aprilia's Nico Terol backed off at the end of the race to
settle for second, leaving the Spaniard with a 31-point lead
over Zarco in the championship standings with three rounds to
go.
