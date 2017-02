PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia Oct 16 Australia's Casey Stoner sealed the MotoGP championship on Sunday after winning the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

Honda-rider Stoner needed only a top-six finish after reigning champion and nearest rival Jorge Lorenzo was ruled out before the race with injury.

